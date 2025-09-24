H Monica Bellucci σπάει τη σιωπή της μετά τον χωρισμό από τον Tim Burton - Real.gr

Quantcast
H Monica Bellucci σπάει τη σιωπή της μετά τον χωρισμό από τον Tim Burton

16:30, 24/09/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: EPA/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Έπειτα από τρία χρόνια σχέσης, η Monica Bellucci και ο Tim Burton ανακοίνωσαν τον χωρισμό τους.

