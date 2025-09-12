Βαρουφάκης στο Kontra 24: Θα έλεγα του Φάμελλου «Θερμά συλλυπητήρια» - Real.gr

\u0393\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03a3\u03a5\u03a1\u0399\u0396\u0391, \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03ba\u03bf\u03c0\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03af\u03b1, \u03bc\u03af\u03bb\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03be\u03cd \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd \u03bf \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03bc\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03ad\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 <strong>\u039c\u03ad\u03a1\u039125</strong>, <strong>\u0393\u03b9\u03ac\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 \u0392\u03b1\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03c6\u03ac\u03ba\u03b7\u03c2</strong>, \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03ae<strong> Kontra24</strong> \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 <strong>Kontra Channel</strong> \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7 <strong>\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03af\u03b1 \u0393\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5.</strong>\r\n\r\n\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b9 \u03b5\u03af\u03c0\u03b5 \u03bf \u0393\u03b9\u03ac\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 \u0392\u03b1\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03c6\u03ac\u03ba\u03b7\u03c2:\r\n<div style="width: 100%;aspect-ratio: 16/9"></div>