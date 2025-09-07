Quantcast
7 σημάδια ότι έχετε μια πραγματικά επικίνδυνη εξάρτηση από τη ζάχαρη - Real.gr
real player

7 σημάδια ότι έχετε μια πραγματικά επικίνδυνη εξάρτηση από τη ζάχαρη

18:00, 07/09/2025
7 σημάδια ότι έχετε μια πραγματικά επικίνδυνη εξάρτηση από τη ζάχαρη

ΠΗΓΗ: Freepik

Ο Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας συνιστά η ζάχαρη να αποτελεί το 5-10% της συνολικής διατροφής ενός ατόμου.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved