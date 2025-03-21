Quantcast
Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: Εξαπλασιάστηκαν σε 5 χρόνια οι κλινικές μελέτες στην Ελλάδα - Real.gr
real player

Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: Εξαπλασιάστηκαν σε 5 χρόνια οι κλινικές μελέτες στην Ελλάδα

13:50, 21/03/2025
Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: Εξαπλασιάστηκαν σε 5 χρόνια οι κλινικές μελέτες στην Ελλάδα

Το 2024 οι κλινικές μελέτες έφτασαν τις 564 και το 2025 θα ξεπεράσουν τις 600, ανέφερε ο υπουργός Υγείας στη Βουλή.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο oloygeia.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved