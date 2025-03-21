Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: Εξαπλασιάστηκαν σε 5 χρόνια οι κλινικές μελέτες στην Ελλάδα - Real.gr

\u03a4\u03bf 2024 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03ba\u03bb\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5\u03bb\u03ad\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03ad\u03c6\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b1\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 564 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf 2025 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03be\u03b5\u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03ac\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 600, \u03b1\u03bd\u03ad\u03c6\u03b5\u03c1\u03b5 \u03bf \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03cc\u03c2 \u03a5\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u0392\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03ae.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.oloygeia.gr/health/politiki-ygeias/adonis-georgiadis-exaplasiastikan-se-5-chronia-oi-klinikes-meletes-stin-ellada/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf oloygeia.gr</a></strong>