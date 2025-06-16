Quantcast
Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: Τέλος η ταλαιπωρία στις ουρές των φαρμακείων του ΕΟΠΥΥ - Real.gr
real player

Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: Τέλος η ταλαιπωρία στις ουρές των φαρμακείων του ΕΟΠΥΥ

10:12, 16/06/2025
Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: Τέλος η ταλαιπωρία στις ουρές των φαρμακείων του ΕΟΠΥΥ

Ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης ανέφερε ότι την επόμενη εβδομάδα θα γίνουν ανακοινώσεις για τη διάθεση ΦΥΚ από τα ιδιωτικά φαρμακεία.

Δαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο oloygeia.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

«Φλέγεται» η Μέση Ανατολή - Μπαράζ βομβαρδισμών Ιράν-Ισραήλ: «Οι κάτοικοι της Τεχεράνης θα πληρώσουν το τίμημα»

«Φλέγεται» η Μέση Ανατολή - Μπαράζ βομβαρδισμών Ιράν-Ισραήλ: «Οι κάτοικοι της Τεχεράνης θα πληρώσουν το τίμημα»

09:50 16/06
Πτώση ελικοπτέρου στη Βουλιαγμένη: Συνελήφθη ο 57χρονος κυβερνήτης

Πτώση ελικοπτέρου στη Βουλιαγμένη: Συνελήφθη ο 57χρονος κυβερνήτης

11:42 16/06
Την Τετάρτη η συζήτηση με τις 14 κάλπες

Την Τετάρτη η συζήτηση με τις 14 κάλπες

11:14 16/06
Γιώργος Τσίπρας: Αποχωρεί από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Τι αναφέρει σε επιστολή του

Γιώργος Τσίπρας: Αποχωρεί από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Τι αναφέρει σε επιστολή του

12:35 16/06
«Βλέπαμε από το αεροπλάνο τις ρουκέτες που εκτόξευαν» - Ο Κώστας Καραφώτης για τις στιγμές αγωνίας που βίωσε στο Ισραήλ

«Βλέπαμε από το αεροπλάνο τις ρουκέτες που εκτόξευαν» - Ο Κώστας Καραφώτης για τις στιγμές αγωνίας που βίωσε στο Ισραήλ

12:19 16/06
Θεσσαλονίκη: Επιτυχημένη μεταμόσχευση σε 32χρονο στο Ιπποκράτειο – Έλαβε τον νεφρό του 14χρονου που πνίγηκε στον Άραχθο

Θεσσαλονίκη: Επιτυχημένη μεταμόσχευση σε 32χρονο στο Ιπποκράτειο – Έλαβε τον νεφρό του 14χρονου που πνίγηκε στον Άραχθο

11:47 16/06
«Αν δεν του είχε πέσει το όπλο θα είχε γίνει χαμός...» - Μαρτυρία για την ανταλλαγή πυρών ανάμεσα σε οδηγό ΙΧ και μοτοσυκλετιστή στο Περιστέρι - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

«Αν δεν του είχε πέσει το όπλο θα είχε γίνει χαμός...» - Μαρτυρία για την ανταλλαγή πυρών ανάμεσα σε οδηγό ΙΧ και μοτοσυκλετιστή στο Περιστέρι - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

10:46 16/06
«Παντρεύτηκα τον ξάδελφό μου»: Η σοκαριστική ιστορία αιμομιξίας και τα προβλήματα που προκάλεσε στους απογόνους

«Παντρεύτηκα τον ξάδελφό μου»: Η σοκαριστική ιστορία αιμομιξίας και τα προβλήματα που προκάλεσε στους απογόνους

11:10 15/06
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved