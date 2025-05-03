Quantcast
Αξονική Σπονδυλοαρθρίτιδα: Εμφανίζεται συνήθως σε άτομα κάτω των 45 ετών-Τα ανησυχητικά συμπτώματα - Real.gr
real player

Αξονική Σπονδυλοαρθρίτιδα: Εμφανίζεται συνήθως σε άτομα κάτω των 45 ετών-Τα ανησυχητικά συμπτώματα

17:50, 03/05/2025
Αξονική Σπονδυλοαρθρίτιδα: Εμφανίζεται συνήθως σε άτομα κάτω των 45 ετών-Τα ανησυχητικά συμπτώματα

Η Αξονική Σπονδυλοαρθρίτιδα είναι μια χρόνια, επώδυνη φλεγμονώδης πάθηση που επηρεάζει κυρίως τη σπονδυλική στήλη.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο oloygeia.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved