Quantcast
David Beckham: Το απλό πρωινό με δύο υλικά που βοηθάει στη χοληστερόλη - Real.gr
real player

David Beckham: Το απλό πρωινό με δύο υλικά που βοηθάει στη χοληστερόλη

09:00, 16/05/2025
David Beckham: Το απλό πρωινό με δύο υλικά που βοηθάει στη χοληστερόλη

ΠΗΓΗ: Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Mόλις έκλεισε τα 50, αλλά είναι ξεκάθαρο ότι ο σταρ φρόντιζε την υγεία του όλα αυτά τα χρόνια.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved