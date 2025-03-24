ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τις συνθήκες φύλαξης φαρμάκου για τον καρκίνο του μαστού - Real.gr

\u039f\u03b9 \u03c0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c6\u03b1\u03c1\u03bc\u03ac\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03ce\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03c4\u03c1\u03af\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03bd\u03ad\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b8\u03ae\u03ba\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c6\u03cd\u03bb\u03b1\u03be\u03b7\u03c2, \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bf \u0395\u039f\u03a6.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.oloygeia.gr/epikairotita/press/eof-nees-odigies-gia-tis-synthikes-fylaxis-farmakoy-gia-ton-karkino-toy-mastoy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf oloygeia.gr</strong></a>