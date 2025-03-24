Quantcast
ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τις συνθήκες φύλαξης φαρμάκου για τον καρκίνο του μαστού - Real.gr
21:20, 24/03/2025
ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τις συνθήκες φύλαξης φαρμάκου για τον καρκίνο του μαστού

Οι πληροφορίες του φαρμάκου έχουν τροποποιηθεί ώστε να αντικατοπτρίζουν τις νέες συνθήκες φύλαξης, αναφέρει ο ΕΟΦ.

