GSK Ελλάδος: Ξεκινάει την υλοποίηση εκστρατείας ενημέρωσης για τη Χρόνια Ρινοκολπίτιδα με Ρινικούς Πολύποδες - Real.gr

GSK Ελλάδος: Ξεκινάει την υλοποίηση εκστρατείας ενημέρωσης για τη Χρόνια Ρινοκολπίτιδα με Ρινικούς Πολύποδες
GSK Ελλάδος: Ξεκινάει την υλοποίηση εκστρατείας ενημέρωσης για τη Χρόνια Ρινοκολπίτιδα με Ρινικούς Πολύποδες

22:30, 28/05/2025
GSK Ελλάδος: Ξεκινάει την υλοποίηση εκστρατείας ενημέρωσης για τη Χρόνια Ρινοκολπίτιδα με Ρινικούς Πολύποδες

«Μην αφήνεις τους Ρινικούς Πολύποδες να δρουν κάτω από τη μύτη σου» είναι το μήνυμα της εκστρατείας της GSK Ελλάδος.

