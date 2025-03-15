Quantcast
Κρύα χέρια: Πότε συνδέονται με υψηλή χοληστερίνη; - Real.gr
real player

Κρύα χέρια: Πότε συνδέονται με υψηλή χοληστερίνη;

10:10, 15/03/2025
Κρύα χέρια: Πότε συνδέονται με υψηλή χοληστερίνη;

ΠΗΓΗ: 123rf

Έχετε συνεχώς κρύα χέρια, ακόμα και όταν προσπαθείτε να τα ζεστάνετε;

Ίσως είναι ένα προειδοποιητικό σημάδι για υποκείμενο πρόβλημα υγείας.

Διαβάστε το δημοσιεύμα στο oloygeia.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved