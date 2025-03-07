Μέσα στο 2025 θα είναι έτοιμο το Εθνικό Σχέδιο Δράσης για τον Καρκίνο - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03b1 \u03bf \u03a0\u03c1\u03c9\u03b8\u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03cc\u03c2 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03cc\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c5\u03b6\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf \u0395\u03b8\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03a3\u03c7\u03ad\u03b4\u03b9\u03bf \u0394\u03c1\u03ac\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u039a\u03b1\u03c1\u03ba\u03af\u03bd\u03bf.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.oloygeia.gr/epikairotita/press/mesa-sto-2025-tha-einai-etoimo-to-ethniko-schedio-drasis-gia-ton-karkino/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf oloygeia.gr</strong></a>