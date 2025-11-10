Quantcast
Οι 11 κρυμμένοι κίνδυνοι της δίαιτας: Πώς η απώλεια βάρους μπορεί να αυξήσει τον κίνδυνο για οστά και καρδιά - Real.gr
real player

Οι 11 κρυμμένοι κίνδυνοι της δίαιτας: Πώς η απώλεια βάρους μπορεί να αυξήσει τον κίνδυνο για οστά και καρδιά

09:15, 10/11/2025
Οι 11 κρυμμένοι κίνδυνοι της δίαιτας: Πώς η απώλεια βάρους μπορεί να αυξήσει τον κίνδυνο για οστά και καρδιά

ΠΗΓΗ: Freepik

Σκεφτόμαστε την απώλεια βάρους ως κάτι που είναι καλό για την υγεία μας, αλλά αυτό δεν ισχύει πάντα.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved