Quantcast
Οι επιστήμονες αποκαλύπτουν: Οι γυναίκες που γεννούν σε αυτήν την ηλικία, ζουν περισσότερο - Real.gr
real player

Οι επιστήμονες αποκαλύπτουν: Οι γυναίκες που γεννούν σε αυτήν την ηλικία, ζουν περισσότερο

12:20, 05/04/2025
Οι επιστήμονες αποκαλύπτουν: Οι γυναίκες που γεννούν σε αυτήν την ηλικία, ζουν περισσότερο

ΠΗΓΗ: Freepik

Θα μπορούσε η μεταγενέστερη εγκυμοσύνη να σημαίνει περισσότερη ενέργεια, καλύτερη υγεία και μεγαλύτερη διάρκεια ζωής;

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved