«Παρέα με Ουρά»: Ένα καινοτόμο πρόγραμμα θεραπείας με σκύλους στο Νοσοκομείο «Μεταξά» - Real.gr

\u039f \u038c\u03bb\u03c5\u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c3\u03ba\u03cd\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b8\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1\u03c0\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c3\u03ba\u03ad\u03c6\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03bf\u03b3\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c3\u03b8\u03b5\u03bd\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03bd\u03bf\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u00ab\u039c\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03be\u03ac\u00bb.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.oloygeia.gr/epikairotita/press/parea-me-oyra-ena-kainotomo-programma-therapeias-me-skyloys-sto-nosokomeio-metaxa/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf oloygeia.gr</strong></a>