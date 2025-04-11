ΠΕΦ: Επανεξελέγη πρόεδρος ο Θεόδωρος Τρύφων - Real.gr

Quantcast
17:30, 11/04/2025
ΠΕΦ: Επανεξελέγη πρόεδρος ο Θεόδωρος Τρύφων

Στη Γενική Συνέλευση της Πανελλήνιας Ένωσης Φαρμακοβιομηχανίας (ΠΕΦ) αναδείχθηκε το νέο Διοικητικό Συμβούλιο.

