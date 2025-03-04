Το κρεμώδες γάλα που ενισχύει την υγεία του εντέρου και των οστών και προστατεύει την καρδιά - Real.gr

\u03a5\u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c7\u03cd, \u03ba\u03c1\u03b5\u03bc\u03ce\u03b4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5, \u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c4\u03c1\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf \u03b6\u03c9\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c3\u03b1\u03c2, \u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03cd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b7 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03ae \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03b1\u03b3\u03b5\u03bb\u03b1\u03b4\u03b9\u03bd\u03cc \u03ae \u03c4\u03bf \u03c6\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c1\u03ac \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c3\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03c0\u03bb\u03b5\u03bf\u03bd\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03ae\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c5\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03b1.\u0393\u03bd\u03c9\u03c1\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03bf \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9;\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.oloygeia.gr/diatrofi/kremodes-gala-entero-osta-kardia/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf oloygeia.gr</a></strong>