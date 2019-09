ΒΙΝΤΕΟ - Συγκλονίζει ο Κριστιάνο: Λύγισε on camera μιλώντας για τον πατέρα του

ΠΗΓΗ: filathlos

Δείτε το χαρακτηριστικό στιγμιότυπο:

‘He doesn’t see me receive awards.’

In an emotional interview, @Cristiano breaks down in tears over the loss of his late father and the fact that he never got to witness his son's success.

Watch the full interview on @ITV on Tuesday at 9pm.@piersmorgan | #GMBpic.twitter.com/LybbJn31VR