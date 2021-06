To συγκλονιστικό μήνυμα του Έρικσεν μέσα από το νοσοκομείο - Τι ζήτησε να μάθει

ΠΗΓΗ: filathlos.gr, ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Christian Eriksen to Gazzetta dello Sport: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me". Eriksen was talking to his manager who reported Chris sentences from the hospital. ???? pic.twitter.com/anWUjcbEtP