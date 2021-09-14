realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Οργή για την μεγαλύτερη μαζική σφαγη δελφινιών στα Νησιά Φερόε - Σκληρές εικόνες

19:23 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα μισή ώρα πριν

Η θάλασσα βάφτηκε κόκκινη από την σφαγή χιλιάδων δελφινιών στις ακτές των Νησιών Φερόε, στο πλαίσιο του ετήσιου, αιματηρού εθίμου Grindadrap.

Οργή και έντονη αντίδραση ακτιβιστών για τα δικαιώματα των ζώων, έχει προκαλέσει η μεγάλη σφαγή χιλιάδων δελφινιών που σημειώθηκε για άλλη μια χρονιά στις ακτές των Νησιών Φερόε.

Οι κυνηγοί  έσφαξαν 1.428 δελφίνια την Κυριακή (12/09), στο πλαίσιο του αιματηρού εθίμου Grindadrap ή Grind, καταρρίπτωντας το προηγούμενο μακάβριο ρεκόρ που είχε σημειωθεί πάλι κατα τη διάρκεια του ίδιου εθίμου το 2013, όταν είχαν θανατωθεί 430 δελφίνια. 

