Οργή για την μεγαλύτερη μαζική σφαγη δελφινιών στα Νησιά Φερόε - Σκληρές εικόνες

Η θάλασσα βάφτηκε κόκκινη από την σφαγή χιλιάδων δελφινιών στις ακτές των Νησιών Φερόε, στο πλαίσιο του ετήσιου, αιματηρού εθίμου Grindadrap.

Οργή και έντονη αντίδραση ακτιβιστών για τα δικαιώματα των ζώων, έχει προκαλέσει η μεγάλη σφαγή χιλιάδων δελφινιών που σημειώθηκε για άλλη μια χρονιά στις ακτές των Νησιών Φερόε.

Οι κυνηγοί έσφαξαν 1.428 δελφίνια την Κυριακή (12/09), στο πλαίσιο του αιματηρού εθίμου Grindadrap ή Grind, καταρρίπτωντας το προηγούμενο μακάβριο ρεκόρ που είχε σημειωθεί πάλι κατα τη διάρκεια του ίδιου εθίμου το 2013, όταν είχαν θανατωθεί 430 δελφίνια.

On Sunday night a super-pod of 1428 Atlantic White-Sided Dolphins was driven for many hours and for around 45 km by speed boats and jet-skis into the shallow water at Skálabotnur beach in the Danish Faroe Islands, where every single one of them was killed. https://t.co/uo2fAPhCDq — Sea Shepherd (@seashepherd) September 14, 2021

@MettePrime It is time for DENMARK to stop the bloody slaughter in the Faroe Islands! Yesterday over 1,400 dolphins were slaughtered! TIME FOR YOU TO ACT! pic.twitter.com/yGlvPvbrX5 — peter baldwin (@petethepunk) September 13, 2021