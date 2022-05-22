Πυροβολισμοί στο μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης - Ένας νεκρός

Άνδρας άνοιξε πυρ στο μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης σκοτώνοντας έναν επιβάτη.
Όπως ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία ένας άνδρας έπεσε νεκρός από πυρά αγνώστου το πρωί της Κυριακής (τοπική ώρα) σε συρμό του μετρό στο Μανχάταν.
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες ο άνδρας πυροβόλησε το θύμα στο στήθος καθώς επέβαινε στο τρένο.
Το θύμα μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο αλλά δυστυχώς υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του.
Η αστυνομία έχει εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για τον δράστη που άνοιξε πυρ στον σταθμό του μετρό, ενώ οι πρώτες περιγραφές κάνουν λόγο για άνδρα που φορούσε κουκούλα.
