Πυροβολισμοί στο μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης - Ένας νεκρός

21:10 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα μία ώρα πριν

Άνδρας άνοιξε πυρ στο μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης σκοτώνοντας έναν επιβάτη.

Όπως ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία ένας άνδρας έπεσε νεκρός από πυρά αγνώστου το πρωί της Κυριακής (τοπική ώρα) σε συρμό του μετρό στο Μανχάταν.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες ο άνδρας πυροβόλησε το θύμα στο στήθος καθώς επέβαινε στο τρένο.

Το θύμα μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο αλλά δυστυχώς υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του.

Η αστυνομία έχει εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για τον δράστη που άνοιξε πυρ στον σταθμό του μετρό, ενώ οι πρώτες περιγραφές κάνουν λόγο για άνδρα που φορούσε κουκούλα.

