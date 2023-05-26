Quantcast
realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Υπ. Άμυνας Ουκρανίας: Για την απελευθέρωση της χώρας χρειάζονται 48 μαχητικά F-16

18:30

Η Ουκρανία χρειάζεται για να απελευθερώσει τα εδάφη της από τα ρωσικά στρατεύματα τέσσερις μοίρες (48 αεροσκάφη) αμερικανικών μαχητικών F-16, 

Αυτό ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Άμυνας της Ουκρανίας, με ανάρτηση του στο Twitter: "4 squadrons of F16s (48 aircraft) are exactly what we need to liberate our country from the aggressor".

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, DW

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2023 RealNews All Rights Reserved