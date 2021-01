Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης συνεχάρη τον Άρμιν Λάσετ για την εκλογή του στην προεδρία του CDU

πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Congratulations to @ArminLaschet on his election as the new chairman of the CDU. My friend Armin and I share the same values in the great @EPP family. I wish him every success for the benefit of bilateral relations and the strengthening of European cooperation and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/0BLU6baELz