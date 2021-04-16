Συνάντηση ΥΕΘΑ με την πρέσβη της Ολλανδίας στην Ελλάδα

Με την πρέσβη της Ολλανδίας στην Ελλάδα Stella Ronner- Grubacic συναντήθηκε σήμερα ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας Νικόλαος Παναγιωτόπουλος.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Ο κ. Παναγιωτόπουλος έγραψε σχετικά στον προσωπικό λογαριασμό του στο τουίτερ:

"Today I received at the @Hellenic_MOD , the Ambassador of the Netherlands in Greece Mrs. @StellaRonner and her associates in order to present me their proposal regarding the new multi-role frigates for the @HellenicNavyGR. Δέχθηκα σήμερα στο γραφείο μου, στο @Hellenic_MOD την πρέσβη της Ολλανδίας @StellaRonner και τους συνεργάτες της προκειμένου να μου παρουσιάσουν την πρότασή τους για την πρόσκτηση νέων φρεγατών πολλαπλού ρόλου του @NavyGR".